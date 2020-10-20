Morgan City police radio logs from Oct. 16-19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 16

7:44 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Medical.

8:19 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

8:24 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Suspi-cious people.

8:29 a.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Arrest.

9:02 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Unauthorized use of movable.

9:47 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Animal.

11:13 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Suspicious car.

12:04 p.m. Elliot Sub-division; Smoke.

12:25 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Theft.

3:02 p.m. Cypress Gardens; Juvenile prob-lem.

3:27 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Animal.

4:22 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Reckless driver.

4:32 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Harassment.

4:37 p.m. Apple Street; Suspicious people.

4:45 p.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Crash.

5:36 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Street; Medical.

5:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

5:58 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Arrest.

6:16 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Animal com-plaint.

6:35 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

8:15 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

8:28 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Patrol request.

9:28 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

10:43 p.m. Wytchwood Drive; Suspicious vehi-cle.

10:54 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Suspicious subject.

11:03 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:25 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

Saturday, Oct. 17

12:20 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

12:21 a.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

1:10 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

6:18 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Animal.

8:16 a.m. Old Bridge; Debris in road.

8:59 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard ; Alarm.

9:24 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

10:49 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Suspicious person.

11:26 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

12:51 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

12:58 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

2:56 p.m. Lawrence Park; Suspicious person.

3:06 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Dis-turbance.

4:36 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

5:11 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.

5:38 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

5:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

6:05 p.m. Apple Street and Levee Road; Stand by.

6:07 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.

6:34 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Telephone harassment.

7:08 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Crash.

7:55 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

8:33 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.

8:52 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Removal of subject.

8:52 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Suspi-cious subjects.

8:59 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

10:00 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.

10:44 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Lost and found.

Sunday, Oct. 18

12:00 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Medical.

1:27 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

2:52 a.m. St. Claire and Front streets; Suspicious subjects.

6:15 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

8:32 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Animal.

9:30 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:45 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

10:55 a.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

11:50 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

2:16 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

5:06 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Theft.

5:08 p.m. Fourth Street; Juvenile problem.

5:11 p.m. Freret and Everett streets; Suspi-cious subject.

5:33 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Stand by.

6:19 p.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.

6:23 p.m. Freret and Everett streets; Disturbance.

6:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

7:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturb-ance.

7:10 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.

7:30 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

7:51 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

8:20 p.m. Vine/Wytchwood/Karen area; Patrol.

8:24 p.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Complaint.

8:45 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Theft.

9:17 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Dis-turbance.

9:29 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

10:25 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless operation.

Monday, Oct. 19

2:14 a.m. Orange Street; Medical.