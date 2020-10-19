Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 15-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 15

5:57 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:02 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Suspicious person.

7:10 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.

7:20 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Crim-inal damage to property.

7:38 a.m. First and Union streets; Animal.

8:29 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

9:05 a.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Animal.

9:18 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Removal of subject.

10:46 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

10:50 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

11:35 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Animal.

11:40 a.m. Robin and Mallard streets; 911 hang up.

12:10 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic inci-dent.

1:48 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Theft.

2:46 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

3:06 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.

3:51 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.

4:03 p.m. Second and Freret streets; Harass-ment.

4:07 p.m. Front and Dugas streets; Traffic incident.

4:39 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

6:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

6:27 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

6:39 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:16 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspi-cious subject.

8:01 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.

8 p.m. Pine Street ar-ea; Transformer.

9:29 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.

10:38 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Battery.

11:05 p.m. Roselawn Drive/surrounding area; Loud music.

Friday, Oct. 16

12:07 a.m. 300 block of Oriole Street; Disturbance/arrest.