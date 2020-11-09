Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 5-6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Nov. 5
6:16 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Stalled vehicle.
7:34 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.
8:23 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Remove subject/arrest.
8:37 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:22 a.m. 182 Brashear and Federal avenues; Stand by.
9:42 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight/two arrests.
10:01 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Abandoned bicycle.
10:35 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hit and run.
11:03 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:49 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Damage to vehicle.
3:31 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturb-ance/two arrests.
3:34 p.m. Maple and Fig streets area; Suspi-cious vehicle.
5:29 p.m. Justa Street and Diane Drive; Medi-cal.
5:42 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
5:48 p.m. 900 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
6:25 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
6:35 p.m. Levee Road near Front Street; Stalled vehicle.
6:48 p.m. Fourth Street near Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
6:48 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
8:09 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
8:34 p.m. Riverfront; Frequent patrols.
8:55 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Medical.
9:10 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Animal complaint.
9:11 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Animal complaint.
10:26 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.
Friday, Nov. 6
3:43 a.m. Grizzaffi Street and Railroad Avenue; Alarm.