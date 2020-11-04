Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 2-3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 2

8:28 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.

9:37 a.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Medical.

9:54 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

10:39 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

10:54 a.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Assistance.

11:16 a.m. Redwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Utilities.

11:24 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical.

11:46 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

1:33 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

1:49 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

2:34 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

2:36 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Fig Street; Accident.

2:41 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

3:04 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

3:21 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

3:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

3:15 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Reckless driving.

5:28 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

6:57 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:47 p.m. Village Drive area; Disturbance.

9:17 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drive; Disturbance.

9:49 p.m. McDermott and Chestnut drives area; Criminal trespassing.

10 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance/two arrests.

11:14 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious person.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

12:13 a.m. 800 block of Poplar Street; Accident.