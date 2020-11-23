Article Image Alt Text

Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 19

Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:10pm

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Nov. 19
5:36 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
7:20 a.m. Fifth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:39 a.m. Second and Belanger streets; Arrest.
8:32 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
8:55 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Juvenile problem.
9:38 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:48 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
10:12 a.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Disturbance.
10:14 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.
10:16 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.
10:28 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:43 a.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
11:04 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
11:36 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.
12:36 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Animal complaint.
12:58 p.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
1:27 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Telephone harassment.
1:47 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:59 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Burglary.
2:01 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Civil.
2:26 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Complaint.
2:41 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
3:16 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Welfare concern.
3:31 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
3:47 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
4:27 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
4:29 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Patrol.
4:46 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:58 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.
5:04 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.
5:47 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Reckless operation.
5:58 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Animal complaint.
6:12 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Reckless operation.
7:04 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Loud music.
7:50 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Patrol.
8:45 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Juvenile problem.
9:44 p.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Complaint.
11:01 p.m. Sycamore Street; Loud music.

