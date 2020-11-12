Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 10-11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

7:36 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Stand by.

8:19 a.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Animal.

8:32 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical.

8:38 a.m. Aycock and Patton streets; Animal.

8:39 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

9:09 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

9:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

10:21 a.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Animal.

10:31 a.m. Lake End Park; Animal.

Noon; 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:09 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Accident.

1:13 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Animal.

2:03 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Com-plaint.

2:17 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Com-plaint.

3:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

4:41 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:51 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Com-plaint.

5:04 p.m. Fifth and Maine streets; Disturb-ance.

5:09 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical.

5:31 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Removal of subject.

6:05 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Medical.

6:15 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless operation.

7:15 p.m. 700 block of Aucoin Street; Assis-tance.

7:32 p.m. Bush Street; Theft.

11:27 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Arrest.

11:29 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Loud music.

11:32 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Medical.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

3:06 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Animal complaint.