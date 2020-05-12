Morgan City police radio logs for May 8-11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, May 8
5:31 a.m., block Maple; Vehicle theft.
5:40 a.m., 200 block South Railroad; Alarm.
6:08 a.m., 6400 block La. 182; Alarm.
7:19 a.m., 600 block Freret; Telephone harassment.
7:27 a.m., 1000 block Front; Suspicious boat.
7:49 a.m., 600 block Freret; Complaint.
8:09 a.m., 800 block Victor II; Standby.
9:03 a.m., Glenwood; Narcotics investigation.
9:20 a.m., MLK and Victor II; Accident.
11:03 a.m., 6200 block La. 182; Escort.
Noon, 100 block Chennault; Theft.
12:21 p.m., 200 block Louisa; Juvenile.
1:08 p.m., 7700 La. 182; Lost wallet.
1:33 p.m., 1000 block Brashear; Disturbance.
2:47 p.m., First Street; Suspicious subject.
3:09 p.m., 500 block Levee Road; Medical emergency.
3:45 p.m., Ninth and Ditch area; Suspicious subject.
4:59 p.m., 7843 La. 182; Theft.
5:10 p.m., 1000 block Belanger; Theft.
5:11 p.m., 800 block Ditch; Disturbance.
5:18 p.m., Brashear; Accident.
7:01 p.m., 600 Block of Freret; Civil complaint.
7:11 p.m., Hickory; Complaint.
9:05 p.m., Park Road; Traffic incident.
9:19 p.m., 7800 block La. 182; Complaint.
10:37 p.m., 200 block of Franklin; Recovered property.
10:55 p.m., Sixth and Hilda; Drug law violation.
11:11 p.m., 6300 La. 182; Traffic stop.
11:56 p.m., Glenwood; Animal complaint.
Saturday, May 8
3:40 a.m., 1000 block of Marguerite; Traffic stop.
3:46 a.m., 500 block of Sycamore; Suspicious person.
4:37 a.m., 1100 block of Marguerite; Fire alarm.
5:31 a.m., 7200 block La. 182; Traffic stop.
6:48 a.m., 500 block Federal; Medical emergency.
9:36 a.m., 1000 block La. 70; Accident.
10:17 a.m., 2300 block La. 70; Lost property.
10:21 a.m., 500 block Terrebonne; Indecent behavior.
11:15 a.m., 7700 block La. 182; Theft.
11:25 a.m., 7500 block La. 182; Shoplifter.
12:06 p.m., 200 block Leona; Welfare concern.
12:17 p.m., 1600 block La. 70; Complaint.
1:19 p.m., 3000 block Diane; Disturbance.
1:21 p.m., 500 block Roderick; Medical emergency.
1:52 p.m., 900 block Seventh; Medical emergency.
2:54 p.m., 3000 block Allison; Residential burglary.
3:10 p.m., 1000 block Brashear; Complaint.
4:07 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Complaint.
4:50 p.m., Sixth and Bush area; Loud music.
5:35 p.m., 2000 block of Allison; Medical.
6:52 p.m., 1400 block North Third; Theft.
6:58 p.m., 500 block Bowman; Disturbance.
7:09 p.m., La. 182 and U.S. 90 junction; Traffic stop.
7:12 p.m., 6400 block La. 182; Traffic stop.
7:24 p.m., Cypress Gardens; Traffic incident.
7:43 p.m., Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.
7:45 p.m., 500 block Bush; Medical.
8:10 p.m., 700 block Bush; Loud music.
8:20 p.m., Brashear; Crash.
8:36 p.m., Duke and Sixth; Loud music.
9:03 p.m., 300 block Wise; Medical.
9:04 p.m., 800 block Brashear; Disturbance.
9:29 p.m., Terrebonne; Loud music.
9:35 p.m., 3100 block of Wytchwood; Loud music.
10:08 p.m., Mount; Fight.
10:26 p.m., 2300 block La. 70; Loud music.
10:37 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Medical.
10:48 p.m., 1400 block Maple; Trespasser.
11:17 p.m., 2300 block La. 70; Traffic stop.
Sunday, May 10
12:43 a.m., 100 Block of Chennault; Loud music.
12:52 a.m., 7500 Block of La. 182; Traffic stop.
12:57 a.m., 700 Block of Bush; Disturbance.
7:57 a.m., 1100 block Marguerite; Assault.
10:05 a.m., Eastbound new bridge near Federal exit; Accident.
10:13 a.m., 600 block Ridgewall; Medical emergency.
11:41 a.m., Greenwood and Sixth; Accident.
12:28 p.m., 1000 block Seventh; Alarm.
1:12 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Disturbance.
1:45 p.m., 300 block Aucoin; Disturbance.
1:57 p.m., 800 block Victor II; Alarm.
3:39 p.m., 3000 block Diane; Domestic disturbance.
4:03 p.m., 100 block Fig; Welfare concern.
4:15 p.m., 300 block Aucoin; Complaint.
5:47 p.m., 600 block Front; Complaint.
5:55 p.m., 600 block Front; Disturbance.
6:09 p.m., U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
6:29 p.m., Front; Reckless driver.
7:02 p.m., Ochsner Assistance.
7:06 p.m., MCPD; Harassment.
7:08 p.m., 3000 block Diane; Complaint.
7:15 p.m., 200 block Chennault; Complaint.
8:05 p.m., 600 block Fourth; Theft.
8:32 p.m., Mount; Fight.
8:48 p.m., 400 block Sixth; Loud music.
8:57 p.m., 1000 block Brashear; Theft.
9:02 p.m., Shaw and Hemlock; Loud music.
9:14 p.m., 1000 block Walnut; Loud music.
9:22 p.m., 2000 block Keith; Loud music.
10:17 p.m., 100 block Wren; Medical.
11:13 p.m., 1400 block Second; Disturbance.
11:58 p.m., 400 block Fifth; Disturbance.
Monday, May 11
12:14 a.m., Ochsner; Assistance.
12:44 a.m., 400 block Fifth; Harassment.
2:04 a.m., La. 70; Alarm.