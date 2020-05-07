Morgan City police radio logs for May 5-6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 5

7:01 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:33 a.m. 700 block of Avoca Road; Open door.

9:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Missing person located.

10:33 a.m. Halsey and Chennault streets area; Disturbance.

11:43 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.

11:59 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Complaint.

12:09 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Animal complaint.

12:14 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Hang up call.

12:26 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.

12:44 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

12:58 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Complaint.

1:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

2:43 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

3:21 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Telephone harassment.

3:36 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.

3:47 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Frequent patrol.

5:10 p.m. Morgan City area; Telephone harassment.

5:49 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear; Alarm.

6:56 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

7:51 p.m. 3000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Welfare concern.

9:41 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Removal of subject.

9:56 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Complaint.

10:15 p.m. Bush Street; Suspicious subject.

10:27 p.m. Bush Street; Suspicious subject.

10:49 p.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Medical.

10:50 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Disturbance.

Wednesday, May 6

12:56 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:08 a.m. 7000 block of South Railroad Avenue; 911 hang up.

2:19 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Medical.

4:18 a.m. Fourth and Grove streets; Suspicious subject.