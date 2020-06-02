Morgan City police radio logs for May 29-June 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, May 29
5:44 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
6:52 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical.
7:27 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Animal.
8:02 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
8:59 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
10:30 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Animal.
10:52 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Fire.
10:57 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Animal.
11:01 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Animal.
11:39 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Mentally unwell person.
12:11 p.m. Youngs Road; Complaint.
12:21 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
12:47 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
1:01 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Civil matter.
1:21 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.
2:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Mentally unwell person.
3:28 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Road; Complaint.
5:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.
5:23 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Fire.
6:05 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
6:06 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
6:14 p.m. Egle Street; Patrol request.
6:54 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
7:25 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrol request.
8:23 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
8:31 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
9:41 p.m. La. 182 old bridge; Assistance.
10:05 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
10:57 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Civil.
11:07 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.
11:41 p.m. Roderick and Justa streets; Medical.
Saturday, May 30
12:13 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
12:58 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Stand by.
3:22 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
4:12 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:18 a.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
7:15 a.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
7:23 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Assistance.
9:30 a.m. Lawrence Park; Reckless driver.
10:10 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Animal.
10:39 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Assistance.
11:46 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
12:29 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
12:47 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Disturbance.
12:56 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
2:41 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
3:18 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.
3:54 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
4:13 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.
4:36 p.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Animal.
Sunday, May 31
8:59 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:21 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
11:35 a.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Assist.
11:50 a.m. 1300 block of Chatsworth Drive; Vehicle Burglary.
3:06 p.m. U.S. 90 before Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stranded motorist.
3:07 p.m. Village Drive; Vehicle burglary.
3:57 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.
3:59 p.m. 900 block of Chestnut Drive; Vehicle burglary.
5:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
5:26 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. Leona Street; Patrol.
6:03 p.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Medical.
6:12 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
7:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:15 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Open door.
7:56 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Juvenile problem.
8:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
8:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
8:47 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
8:57 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.
9 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
9:36 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
10:33 p.m. Federal Avenue and Leona Street; Juvenile problem.
11:30 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Monday, June 1
2 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
2:37 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.
3:18 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:48 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.