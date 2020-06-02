Morgan City police radio logs for May 29-June 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 29

5:44 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

6:52 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical.

7:27 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Animal.

8:02 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

8:59 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

10:30 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Animal.

10:52 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Fire.

10:57 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Animal.

11:01 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Animal.

11:39 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Mentally unwell person.

12:11 p.m. Youngs Road; Complaint.

12:21 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

12:47 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

1:01 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Civil matter.

1:21 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.

2:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Mentally unwell person.

3:28 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Road; Complaint.

5:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.

5:23 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Fire.

6:05 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

6:06 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

6:14 p.m. Egle Street; Patrol request.

6:54 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:25 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrol request.

8:23 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

8:31 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

9:41 p.m. La. 182 old bridge; Assistance.

10:05 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

10:57 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Civil.

11:07 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

11:41 p.m. Roderick and Justa streets; Medical.

Saturday, May 30

12:13 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

12:58 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Stand by.

3:22 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

4:12 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:18 a.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

7:15 a.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

7:23 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Assistance.

9:30 a.m. Lawrence Park; Reckless driver.

10:10 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Animal.

10:39 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Assistance.

11:46 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

12:29 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

12:47 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Disturbance.

12:56 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

2:41 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

3:18 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.

3:54 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

4:13 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.

4:36 p.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Animal.

Sunday, May 31

8:59 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:21 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

11:35 a.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Assist.

11:50 a.m. 1300 block of Chatsworth Drive; Vehicle Burglary.

3:06 p.m. U.S. 90 before Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stranded motorist.

3:07 p.m. Village Drive; Vehicle burglary.

3:57 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.

3:59 p.m. 900 block of Chestnut Drive; Vehicle burglary.

5:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

5:26 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. Leona Street; Patrol.

6:03 p.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Medical.

6:12 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

7:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:15 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Open door.

7:56 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Juvenile problem.

8:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

8:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

8:47 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

8:57 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.

9 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

9:36 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

10:33 p.m. Federal Avenue and Leona Street; Juvenile problem.

11:30 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Monday, June 1

2 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

2:37 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

3:18 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:48 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.