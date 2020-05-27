Morgan City police radio logs for May 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, May 26
5:40 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
7 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Stand by.
7:30 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
8:15 a.m. 800 block of Freret Street; Animal.
9:10 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.
11:14 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:24 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.
12:44 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Missing person.
12:54 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
3:16 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Mentally unwell person.
3:44 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Noise complaint.
4:07 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Forgery.
4:54 p.m. Brownell Homes; Complaint.
5:01 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.
5:06 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.
5:14 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.
6:18 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
6:37 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:05 p.m. 300 block of Ninth Street; Utility.
7:44 p.m. Egle Street; Complaint.
7:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Criminal damage to property.
8:02 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.
8:21 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
9:44 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Disturbance.
9:46 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
10:03 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:38 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Disturbance.
10:50 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
11:10 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:20 p.m. Victor II and Martin Luther King boulevards; Assistance.
Wednesday, May 27
12:42 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
2:32 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Utility.
2:38 a.m. Fig Street and La. 70; Arrest.
3:29 a.m. Wren Street; Complaint.
4:06 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Assistance.