Morgan City police radio logs for May 23-26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Saturday, May 23

8:14 a.m. 100 block Wren; Disturbance.

1:16 p.m. 7200 block La. 182; Complaint.

2:12 p.m. 200 block Belanger; Disturbance.

3:45 p.m. La. 182-U.S. 90 junction; Accident.

5:32 p.m. Federal and Brashear; Welfare concern.

6:25 p.m. 2000 block Allison; Fight.

7 p.m. Lake End Park; Patrol.

7:19 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite; Battery.

7:39 p.m. 3200 block Vine; Loud music.

7:42 p.m. 500 block Levee Road; Disturbance.

7:54 p.m. 300 block Egle; Animal complaint.

8:46 p.m. 7400 block La. 182 Medical emergency.

9:18 p.m. 700 block Freret; Suspicious vehicle.

9:23 p.m. 1000 block Second; Suspicious person.

9:58 p.m. 3100 block Tammy; Stand by.

10:53 p.m. 100 block Brashear; Fire alarm.

Sunday, May 24

12:22 a.m. 1100 block Marguerite; Assist.

1:16 a.m. 600 block Bush; Disturbance.

1:31 a.m. 400 block Halsey; Complaint.

2:44 a.m. 1300 block Oil Tank Alley; Disturbance.

2:52 a.m. 6300 block La. 182; Fight.

Monday, May 25

8:25 a.m. Justa and Allison streets; Animal.

9:01 a.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

9:12 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.

9:19 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Debris in road.

10:30 a.m. U.S. 90; Accident.

11:38 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

2:44 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

4:39 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

6:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

6:27 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

6:46 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:55 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Stand by.

8:51 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Assistance.

8:52 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:03 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.

9:14 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junctions; Complaint.

9:18 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.

9:45 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Removal of subject.

9:46 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Patrol request.

9:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:26 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Medical.

10:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Tuesday, May 26

12:36 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Juvenile problem.

3:42 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.