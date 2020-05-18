Morgan City police radio logs for May 14-15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, May 14

8:37 a.m. 3100 block of Jenny Drive; Alarm.

9:48 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Lights out.

9:51 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

10:07 a.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Assistance.

10:33 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

11:24 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Alarm.

1:07 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.

1:17 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

1:28 p.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

2:02 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

2:33 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

3:52 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

4:21 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

5:29 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Medical.

5:33 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

6:20 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

6:28 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

7:09 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

8:41 p.m. Garber Street; Frequent patrols.

9:41 p.m. 900 block of David Drive; Alarm.

9:44 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Medical.

9:59 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

10:16 p.m. Eleventh Street; Frequent patrols.

10:32 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Stalled vehicle.

Friday, May 15

12:19 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

2:10 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Juvenile problem.

3:23 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Removal of subject.