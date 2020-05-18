Morgan City police radio logs for May 14-15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, May 14
8:37 a.m. 3100 block of Jenny Drive; Alarm.
9:48 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Lights out.
9:51 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
10:07 a.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Assistance.
10:33 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.
11:24 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Alarm.
1:07 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.
1:17 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.
1:28 p.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
2:02 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
2:33 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.
3:52 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
4:21 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
5:29 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Medical.
5:33 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
6:20 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
6:28 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
7:09 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
8:41 p.m. Garber Street; Frequent patrols.
9:41 p.m. 900 block of David Drive; Alarm.
9:44 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Medical.
9:59 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
10:16 p.m. Eleventh Street; Frequent patrols.
10:32 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Stalled vehicle.
Friday, May 15
12:19 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
2:10 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Juvenile problem.
3:23 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Removal of subject.