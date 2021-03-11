Morgan City police radio logs for March 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, March 9

6:42 a.m. U.S. 90 bridge westbound; Stalled vehicle.

6:55 a.m. La. 70 area judges stand; Accident.

7:07 a.m. Old Bridge; Accident.

8:44 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Injured bird.

9:48 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Assistance.

11:32 a.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Complaint.

11:52 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

11:58 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction area; Suspicious subject.

12:54 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

1:10 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Hit and run.

1:36 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

2:28 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

2:31 p.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

2:42 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 ; Disturbance.

3:39 p.m. Seventh and Duke streets area; Complaint.

4:18 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hang up call.

4:41 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

5:39 p.m. 100 block of Oriole Street; Medical.

7:27 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Officer stand by.

8:35 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.