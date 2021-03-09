Morgan City police radio logs for March 5-8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, March 5
6:05 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Medical.
6:29 a.m. Park Road; Medical.
6:38 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Search warrant.
7:29 a.m. Morgan City High School; Accident.
7:58 a.m. 700 block of David Drive; Alarm.
9:09 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
9:12 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
9:15 a.m. 1600 block of Dale Street; Animal.
9:26 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:21 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:46 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Harassment.
10:56 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Drug activity.
11:43 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.
12:59 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.
2:12 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
2:17 p.m. 1900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
2:31 p.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Harassment.
2:35 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
3:05 p.m. Sixth and General MacArthur streets; Assistance.
3:42 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Suspicious person.
5:19 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
5:41 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.
6:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
6:59 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
7:01 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.
7:07 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.
8:29 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:40 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
9:51 p.m. Oriole Street; Complaint.
11:45 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.
Saturday, March 6
12:17 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:22 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
1:48 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.
1:59 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
2:46 a.m. 2500 block of Cedar Street; Medical.
3:08 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
7:15 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.
7:36 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Assistance.
8:31 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
10:11 a.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Medical.
11:36 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.
12:54 p.m. U.S. 90; Lost/found property.
1 p.m. Morgan City High School; Suspicious activity.
3:37 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Disturbance.
4:34 p.m. U.S. 90; Debris in road.
4:40 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
4:51 p.m. Apple Street; Loud music.
5:03 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.
5:15 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Removal of subject.
5:47 p.m. Federal Avenue and Egle Street; Complaint.
7:47 p.m. Jennie Drive; Complaint.
7:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless operation.
8:23 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Reckless operation.
8:27 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
9:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
9:03 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Medical.
10:20 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Juvenile problem.
11:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:53 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Juvenile problem.
11:58 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Sunday, March 7
1:59 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
2:24 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Burglary.
2:55 a.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Loud music.
3:57 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
4:24 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:09 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Medical.
10:31 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
11:02 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:41 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
12:40 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.
1:34 p.m. Patton Street; Suspicious person.
2:43 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Loud music.
3:25 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
3:36 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.
4:24 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
4:38 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.
4:52 p.m. La. 70; Unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:03 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Harassment.
5:33 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
5:35 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.
6:20 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.
8 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Lost and found.
10:05 p.m. La. 70; Arrest.
10:54 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
11:13 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
Monday, March 8
4:31 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.