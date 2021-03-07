Morgan City police radio logs for March 4-5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 4

6:40 a.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Medical.

7:29 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Trespassing.

11:23 a.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Welfare check.

12:00 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Assistance.

12:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:53 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

12:56 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hit and run.

1:26 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

3:12 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

3:53 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Accident.

4:36 p.m. La. 182 and Justa Street; Stalled vehicle.

4:45 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Reckless driving.

5:46 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

5:53 p.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Accident.

6:09 p.m. Onstead and Maple streets; Animal complaint.

7:18 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

7:26 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Assist.

9:01 p.m. Old bridge Eastbound; Reckless operation.

9:46 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:11 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.

Friday, March 5

2:35 a.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound ; St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office pursuit assistance.

5:11 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.