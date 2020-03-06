Morgan City police radio logs for March 3-5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, March 3
5:11 p.m., U.S. 90 West, 300 block of Julia, suspicious person
Wednesday, March 4
7:05 a.m., 1000 block of Brashear, medical.
7:09 a.m.,Onstead and Sixth,accident.
8:06 a.m., 2400 block of Tiger, juvenile problem.
8:18 a.m., 800 block of Sacred Heart, medical.
8:33 a.m., 100 block of Terrebonne, alarm.
10:08 a.m., 600 block of Terrebonne, medical.
11:24 a.m., 1000 block of Brashear, suspicious person.
1:24 p.m., 2400 block of Apple, complaint.
2:06 p.m., 1000 block of Third, theft.
2:13 p.m., 2000 block of Allison, suspicious person.
3:19 p.m., 800 block of Ditch, disturbance.
4:51 p.m., 500 block of Egle, medical.
4:54 p.m., 500 block of Brashear, medical.
5:11 p.m., U.S. 90 West, traffic incident.
6:16 p.m., 2400 block of Apple, arrest
6:21 p.m., 100 block of Brownell, theft.
7:54 p.m., 1100 block of Chestnut, complaint.
8:28 p.m., U.S. 90 East, traffic incident.
10:19 p.m., 1200 block of Brashear, crash.
10:20 p.m., 500 block of Brashear, assistance.
11:33 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle, assistance.
11:46 p.m., 300 block of Pecos, complaint.
Thursday, March 5
1:07 a.m.,400 block of Brashear, suspicious subject.
1:26 a.m., 2400 block of Elm,911 hang up.
2:01 a.m., 700 block of Myrtle, assistance.