Morgan City police radio logs for March 3-5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, March 3

5:11 p.m., U.S. 90 West, 300 block of Julia, suspicious person

Wednesday, March 4

7:05 a.m., 1000 block of Brashear, medical.

7:09 a.m.,Onstead and Sixth,accident.

8:06 a.m., 2400 block of Tiger, juvenile problem.

8:18 a.m., 800 block of Sacred Heart, medical.

8:33 a.m., 100 block of Terrebonne, alarm.

10:08 a.m., 600 block of Terrebonne, medical.

11:24 a.m., 1000 block of Brashear, suspicious person.

1:24 p.m., 2400 block of Apple, complaint.

2:06 p.m., 1000 block of Third, theft.

2:13 p.m., 2000 block of Allison, suspicious person.

3:19 p.m., 800 block of Ditch, disturbance.

4:51 p.m., 500 block of Egle, medical.

4:54 p.m., 500 block of Brashear, medical.

5:11 p.m., U.S. 90 West, traffic incident.

6:16 p.m., 2400 block of Apple, arrest

6:21 p.m., 100 block of Brownell, theft.

7:54 p.m., 1100 block of Chestnut, complaint.

8:28 p.m., U.S. 90 East, traffic incident.

10:19 p.m., 1200 block of Brashear, crash.

10:20 p.m., 500 block of Brashear, assistance.

11:33 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle, assistance.

11:46 p.m., 300 block of Pecos, complaint.

Thursday, March 5

1:07 a.m.,400 block of Brashear, suspicious subject.

1:26 a.m., 2400 block of Elm,911 hang up.

2:01 a.m., 700 block of Myrtle, assistance.