Morgan City police radio logs for March 24-25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, March 24

6:19 a.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Juvenile problem.

9:02 a.m. Federal Avenue and Union Street; Animal complaint.

9:20 a.m. Halsey Street; Animal complaint.

10:33 a.m. Montana and Front streets; Complaint.

10:46 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

10:52 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

10:54 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

11:42 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

11:48 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Medical.

12:13 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

1:17 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

1:31 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

1:33 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Medical.

1:42 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:25 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subject.

3:47 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

3:49 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Crash.

5:34 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Harassment.

6:38 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.

6:45 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Drug activity.

6:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Loud music.

6:54 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

7:54 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Drug activity.

8:36 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

8:37 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

9:56 p.m. 900 block of Hilda Street; Juvenile problem.

9:58 p.m. Duke and Seventh streets; Accident.

Thursday, March 25

12:36 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Medical.

2:03 a.m. Bowman Street; Animal.

3:19 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.

4:18 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.