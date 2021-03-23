Morgan City police radio logs for March 19-22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, March 19
5:57 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Medical.
8:03 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Juvenile problem.
9:03 p.m. Orange Street; Gunshot sounds.
9:40 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Fight.
9:44 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:02 p.m. Glenwood and Aycock streets; Loud music.
10:23 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Harassment.
Saturday, March 20
2:10 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.
2:42 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Fight.
4:38 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
4:40 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
5:33 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:20 a.m. Halsey Street and Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
9:20 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless operation.
9:27 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
10:33 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
10:44 a.m. 300 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
11:07 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
11:11 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Complaint.
11:11 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
1:55 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Patrol.
2:05 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
2:19 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Removal of subject.
2:33 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Animal complaint.
3:33 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
4:43 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
4:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Welfare concern.
6:03 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.
6:52 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Burglary.
6:57 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Arrest.
6:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Loud music.
8:58 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subject.
9:27 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Medical.
10:23 p.m. Lake End Park; Reckless driver.
10:41 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:48 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.
11:02 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Loud music.
11:04 p.m. Shannon Homes; Disturbance.
11:14 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.
Sunday, March 21
12:02 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
12:42 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
1:11 a.m. U.S. 90; Accident.
1:35 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.
1:53 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight.
7:39 a.m. Allison and Justa streets; Arrest.
8:29 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Medical.
9:17 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Fire.
10:02 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
10:53 a.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Patrol.
11:11 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
12:08 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Burglary.
2:07 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
3:06 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Burglary.
4:16 p.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Burglary.
4:40 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
5:28 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Harassment.
5:58 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:43 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Complaint.
7:15 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Harassment.
8:35 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:21 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.
10:46 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
Monday, March 22
12:40 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.