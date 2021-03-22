Morgan City police radio logs for March 18-19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 18

7:38 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Fight/two arrests.

8:06 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight/arrest.

8:28 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

9:03 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

10:08 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:08 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Vehicle theft.

11:16 a.m. U.S. 90 Bridge; Accident.

11:51 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

3 p.m. North Front Street area; Animal complaint.

3:07 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

4:28 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Complaint.

5:49 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Accident.

5:51 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

5:57 p.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Animal.

6:16 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

7:49 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.

8:44 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Medical.

9:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

9:14 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Frequent patrols.

9:38 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

10:22 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Harassment.

11:03 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

11:58 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Harassment.

Friday, March 19

1:04 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.