Morgan City police radio logs for March 15

Wed, 03/17/2021 - 11:34am

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, March 15
6:59 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Crash.
7:18 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Medical.
7:23 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
9:57 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
9:57 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Medical.
10:12 a.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Medical.
10:34 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:04 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
3:32 p.m. Fifth and Maine streets; Disturbance.
3:33 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Traffic incident.
5:02 p.m. Federal Avenue and Bush Street; Crash.
5:04 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Assistance.
5:46 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
6:11 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Hit and run/arrest.
6:20 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
7:48 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Disturbance.
8:27 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Narcotics.
9 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
10:56 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Loud music.
11:59 p.m. 600 block of Main Street; Complaint.

