Morgan City police radio logs for March 12-13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, March 12
7:08 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
7:36 a.m. Martin Luther King and La. 182; Reckless driving.
8:54 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
9 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
9:42 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
10:53 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
11:15 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
11:57 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
1:14 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.
2:56 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:22 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
4:19 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
5:22 a.m. 300 block of Halsey Street; Burglary.
5:56 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.
6:59 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Reckless operation.
7:20 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.
7:21 a.m. Louisiana Street; Patrol request.
7:30 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Traffic incident.
8:53 a.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
11:49 a.m. La. 70; Arrest.
Friday, March 13
1:53 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Arrest.
2:35 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious subject.