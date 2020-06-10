Morgan City police radio logs for June 8-9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 8

7:19 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

7:22 a.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Complaint.

7:55 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Civil.

8:11 a.m. Idaho Street and Railroad Avenue; Utility.

9:05 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:49 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

10:23 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Removal of subject.

12:41 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:42 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Arrest.

1:40 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

2:37 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Complaint.

2:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.

2:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

4:10 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.

4:41 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

4:49 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

6:37 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

7:01 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

7:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:12 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

8:18 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.

8:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

8:59 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare check.

9:25 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

9:27 p.m. Bowman Street area; Disturbance.

9:38 p.m. Sycamore Street; Patrol.

9:47 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.

9:48 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.

9:55 p.m. Martin Luther King and Victor II boulevards area; Animal complaint.

10:45 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

Tuesday, June 9

1:55 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Telephone harassment.

2:20 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:54 a.m. 800 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

4:38 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.