Morgan City police radio logs for June 8-9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, June 8
7:19 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Suspicious vehicle.
7:22 a.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Complaint.
7:55 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Civil.
8:11 a.m. Idaho Street and Railroad Avenue; Utility.
9:05 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:49 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.
10:23 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Removal of subject.
12:41 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:42 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:39 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Arrest.
1:40 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
2:37 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Complaint.
2:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.
2:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
4:10 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.
4:41 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.
4:49 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.
6:37 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
7:01 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
7:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:12 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
8:18 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.
8:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
8:59 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare check.
9:25 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
9:27 p.m. Bowman Street area; Disturbance.
9:38 p.m. Sycamore Street; Patrol.
9:47 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.
9:48 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.
9:55 p.m. Martin Luther King and Victor II boulevards area; Animal complaint.
10:45 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
Tuesday, June 9
1:55 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Telephone harassment.
2:20 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:54 a.m. 800 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
4:38 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.