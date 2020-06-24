Morgan City police radio logs for June 22-24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 22

5:36 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

6:16 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

6:39 a.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

8:03 a.m. Eighth and Willard streets; Debris in road.

9:04 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Debris in road.

9:09 a.m. Morgan City; Theft.

10:57 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Front Street; Animal.

11:17 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

11:21 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Court; Complaint.

11:43 a.m. La Quinta Inn; Complaint.

1:01 p.m. Siracusaville; Fight.

1:15 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

1:31 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Drug activity.

1:34 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.

2 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

3:44 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:55 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

4:27 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Damage to property.

6:38 p.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Accident.

6:45 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Assistance.

11:25 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

11:42 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

Tuesday, June 23

4:38 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.