Morgan City police radio logs for June 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, June 18

6:55 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Front Street; Reckless operation.

7:15 a.m. 700 block of Railroad Avenue; Accident.

7:21 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:26 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:37 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:21 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Accident.

10:22 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Civil.

10:25 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

10:48 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Medical.

11:23 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

11:39 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:56 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.

11:58 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious item.

12:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:16 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

2:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:33 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

4:28 p.m. 900 block of Third Street; Telephone harassment.

4:55 p.m. Sixth Street; Assistance.

5:38 p.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

6:21 p.m. U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.

6:31 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:18 p.m. Glenwood Street; Disturbance.

8:20 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Fight.

8:54 p.m. Horse Arena; Suspicious person.

9:16 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:45 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

9:46 p.m. 200 block of Freret Street; Medical.

10:01 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.

11:07 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.