Morgan City police radio logs for June 18

Mon, 06/22/2020 - 1:35pm

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 18
6:55 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Front Street; Reckless operation.
7:15 a.m. 700 block of Railroad Avenue; Accident.
7:21 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:26 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:37 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
10:21 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Accident.
10:22 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Civil.
10:25 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
10:48 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Medical.
11:23 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
11:39 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:56 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.
11:58 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious item.
12:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:16 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Assistance.
2:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:33 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
4:28 p.m. 900 block of Third Street; Telephone harassment.
4:55 p.m. Sixth Street; Assistance.
5:38 p.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
6:21 p.m. U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.
6:31 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:18 p.m. Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
8:20 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Fight.
8:54 p.m. Horse Arena; Suspicious person.
9:16 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:45 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
9:46 p.m. 200 block of Freret Street; Medical.
10:01 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.
11:07 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.

