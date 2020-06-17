Morgan City police radio logs for June 15-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 15

7:51 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.

8:30 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Traffic incident.

8:44 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

8:58 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

9:27 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

9:29 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.

11:08 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

11:38 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

12:25 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.

12:49 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

1:22 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Phone harassment.

2:13 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

2:25 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Accident.

2:28 p.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:50 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

3:01 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

4:50 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

5:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.

5:40 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge Westbound; Stalled vehicle.

6:00 p.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Animal complaint.

6:01 p.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Animal complaint.

7:08 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical emergency.

7:39 p.m. Federal Avenue and Leona Street area; Loud music.

8:19 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

8:43 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Street; Animal complaint.

10:27 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.

10:36 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Welfare concern.

Tuesday, June 16

4:11 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.