Morgan City police radio logs for June 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, June 15
7:51 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.
8:30 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Traffic incident.
8:44 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
8:58 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
9:27 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
9:29 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
11:08 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
11:38 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
12:25 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.
12:49 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
1:22 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Phone harassment.
2:13 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
2:25 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Accident.
2:28 p.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
2:50 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
3:01 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.
4:50 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
5:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.
5:40 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge Westbound; Stalled vehicle.
6:00 p.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Animal complaint.
6:01 p.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Animal complaint.
7:08 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical emergency.
7:39 p.m. Federal Avenue and Leona Street area; Loud music.
8:19 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
8:43 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Street; Animal complaint.
10:27 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.
10:36 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Welfare concern.
Tuesday, June 16
4:11 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.