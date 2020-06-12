Morgan City police radio logs for June 10-11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 10

7:38 a.m. 800 block of Freret Street; Runaway juvenile.

8:13 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

8:39 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

9:07 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Vehicle theft.

9:32 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

9:38 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare concern.

9:44 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

10:29 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

10:49 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue ; Complaint.

12:04 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

12:59 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:14 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Remove a subject.

1:20 p.m. U.S. 90 West before Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

2:11 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

2:21 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:15 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

4:46 p.m. U.S. 90 Bridge West, Morgan City side; Accident.

6:06 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Complaint.

6:30 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Assistance.

6:40 p.m. Oak Street; Frequent patrols.

7:57 p.m. Second and Belanger streets; Traffic incident.

11:52 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

Thursday, June 11

12:23 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.

3:56 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.