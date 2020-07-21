Morgan City police radio logs for July 19-20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Sunday, July 19

5:41 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.

7:28 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

7:50 a.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

8:12 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

9:41 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

10:40 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Theft.

11:43 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:39 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.

1:08 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Frequent patrols.

2:56 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Medical.

3:17 p.m. U.S.. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

3:39 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.

4:54 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare check.

4:54 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Traffic incident.

5:39 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Domestic disturbance.

7 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Complaint.

7:22 p.m. 1600 block of Walnut Drive; Disturbance.

7:44 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Loud music.

7:58 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

8:16 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Loud music.

8:26 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

8:58 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Juvenile problems.

9:36 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:13 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Be on the lookout/Berwick Police Department.

10:51 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Loud music.

11:10 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Monday, July 20

11:55 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Suspicious vehicle.

12:37 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Open line.