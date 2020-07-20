Morgan City police radio logs for July 16-19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, July 16

6:10 a.m., 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

6:58 a.m.,, 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:23 a.m., 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Telephone harassment.

9:57 a.m., 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:14 a.m., 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

11:02 a.m., 500 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

11:21 a.m., 3000 block of Keith Street; Fire.

11:23 a.m., La. 182; Assistance.

12:16 p.m., 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

1:48 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle Street; Traffic incident.

2:01 p.m., 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

3:12 p.m., 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.

3:17 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.

3:28 p.m., 1100 block of General Clark Street; Utility.

3:30 p.m., General Clark Street; Complaint.

3:44 p.m., Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:33 p.m. ,700 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

4:49 p.m., 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Burglary.

4:50 p.m., 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance

5:34 p.m., 800 block of Onstead Street; Damage to property.

6:42 p.m., 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Animal.

6:47 p.m., Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.

7:17 p.m., La. 70; Medical.

8:51 p.m., Greenwood St; Discharge of firearm.

10:18 p.m., 600 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.

10:19 p.m., 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

Friday, July 17

12:42 a.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Suspicious vehicle.

2:03 a.m. Apple Street; Complaint.

5:42 a.m., 300 block Grizzaffi; Theft.

5:54 a.m., 600 block Maine; Medical.

9:04 a.m., 6000 block Railroad; Forgery.

10:02 a.m., Front and Levee; Suspicious person.

10:17 a.m., Victor II and Chlotilde; Accident.

10:36 a.m., Victory II Boulevard; Traffic stop.

10:40 a.m., La. 182; Assistance.

10:44 a.m., 300 block Barrow; 911 hang-up.

11:14 a.m., 1000 block Greenwood; Accident.

11:11 a.m., 2000 block of Allison; Removal of subject.

11:15 a.m. 300 block Second; Removal of subject.

12:25 p.m., 7500 block La. 182; Complaint.

12:43 p.m., 00 block Chennault; Officer stand by.

1:55 p.m., 900 block Willard; Medical.

2:24 p.,m., 7700 block La. 182; Disturbance.

3:20 p.m., U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

4:01 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Civil matter.

4:22 p.m., Glenwood and Halsey; Loud music.

4:45 p.m., 7400 block La. 182; Harassment.

5:36 p.m., Area of Glenwood and Halsey; Loud music.

7:25 p.m., 2300 block La. 70; Disturbance.

7:25 p.m., Area of Fourth and Brashear; Suspicious subject.

7:32 p.m., 300 block Second; Remove a subject.

7:56 p.m., Sixth and Greenwood area; Disturbance.

8:06 p.m., 800 block Ditch; Complaint.

9:14 p.m., 500 block Roderick; Battery.

9:41 p.m., 300 block Egle; Animal complaint.

10:57 p.m., 600 block Greenwood; Hang-up call.

11:14 p.m., 5000 block of Railroad; Loud music.

11:23 p.m., 7400 block La. 182; Disturbance.

Saturday, July 18

1:40 a.m., 2300 block La. 70; Medical emergency.

1:43 a.m. 300 block Grizzaffi; Animal complaint.

1:45 a.m., 300 block Second; Complaint.

2:38 a.m., 300 block Garber; Loud music.

3:03 a.m., 2300 block Clements; Suspicious subject.

9:40 a.m., 400 block Fourth; Escort.

9:53 a.m., Lakewood and Pine; Accident.

10:01 a.m., 2400 block Apple; Removal of subject.

10:27 a.m., 500 block Egle; Criminal damage to property.

10:57 a.m., 200 block Bowman; Theft.

11:32 a.m., 300 block Egle; Complaint.

11:43 a.m., 7300 block La. 182; Suspicious person.

12:05 p.m., 1000 block Front; Disturbance.

1:15 p.m., Wytchwood and Walnut; Traffic incident.

1:24 p.m., 300 block Barrow; 911 hang-up.

1:26 p.m., 100 block Federal; Escort.

2:09 p.m., Sixth and Onstead; Traffic incident.

4:32 p.m., 400 block Louisa; Animal

4:40 p.m., 600 block Freret; Medical.

5:12 p.m., 1100 block Dora; Traffic incident.

6:31 p.m., 1500 block North Third; Aggravated battery.

8:15 p.m., 7000 block OF La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

8:42 p.m., 300 block Barrow; 911

10:39 p.m., 7400 block La. 182; Disturbance.

Sunday, July 19

1:12 a.m., 600 block Seventh; Fight.

2:15 a.m., 100 block Chennault; Loud music.

3:29 a.m., 2300 block Clements; Disturbance.

5:10 a.m., 100 block Chennault; Loud music.