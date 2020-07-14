Morgan City police radio logs for July 12-13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Sunday, July 12

4:58 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Arrest.

5:43 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:15 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:43 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

11:25 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

11:58 a.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

12:37 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Assistance.

1:18 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Civil.

2:49 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

3:52 p.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Street; Alarm.

3:57 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

4:30 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Theft.

4:46 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:58 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Hit and run.

6:17 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:29 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Complaint.

8:03 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

8:33 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Suspicious person.

8:35 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

8:40 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Debris in road.

10:30 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.

10:42 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

11:17 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Monday, July 13

4:17 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

4:26 a.m. Front Street; Suspicious person.