Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 6-7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

7:49 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

8:56 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

9:42 a.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Medical.

10:19 a.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.

12:07 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

12:27 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Welfare check.

12:39 p.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Medical.

1:07 p.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Officer stand by.

1:12 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

1:29 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

2:59 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturb-ance.

3:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:45 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

4:57 p.m. Fig and Leona streets; Traffic incident.

5:31 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Disturb-ance.

7:35 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Com-plaint.

7:35 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.

7:46 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Disturb-ance.

10:23 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Welfare concern.

Thursday, Jan. 7

12:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

1:28 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

2:06 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:28 a.m. Everett and Sixth streets area; Ani-mal complaint.

2:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant ; Arrest.

4:46 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.