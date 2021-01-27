Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 25-26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 25

7:23 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

7:40 a.m. Hickory and Sixth streets; Disturbance.

7:59 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Forgery.

8:42 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Theft.

8:54 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Officer stand by.

10:22 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

11:14 a.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Civil matter.

11:16 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

11:35 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

11:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.

11:57 a.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driving.

12:55 p.m. 600 block of Federal Avenue; Trespassing.

2:04 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

2:24 p.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Alarm.

2:40 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:59 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Officer stand by.

3:01 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

3:31 p.m. 1900 block of Elm Street; Complaint.

4:01 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Theft.

4:33 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

5:46 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

6:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest.

6:31 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.

6:59 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Remove a subject.

7:34 p.m. Brownell Homes; Speeder.

8:26 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

8:31 p.m. 22300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

10:38 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

10:46 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Assist.

11:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

12:27 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Assistance.

4:59 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.