Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 25-26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Jan. 25
7:23 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
7:40 a.m. Hickory and Sixth streets; Disturbance.
7:59 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Forgery.
8:42 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Theft.
8:54 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Officer stand by.
10:22 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
11:14 a.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Civil matter.
11:16 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
11:35 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
11:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.
11:57 a.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driving.
12:55 p.m. 600 block of Federal Avenue; Trespassing.
2:04 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
2:24 p.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Alarm.
2:40 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:59 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Officer stand by.
3:01 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
3:31 p.m. 1900 block of Elm Street; Complaint.
4:01 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Theft.
4:33 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
5:46 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
6:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest.
6:31 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.
6:59 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Remove a subject.
7:34 p.m. Brownell Homes; Speeder.
8:26 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
8:31 p.m. 22300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
10:38 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
10:46 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Assist.
11:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
12:27 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Assistance.
4:59 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.