Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 21-22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Jan. 21

6:33 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Search warrant.

7:40 a.m. Fourth/Everett streets; Missing dog.

7:55 a.m. Eastbound Federal Avenue exit; Stalled vehicle.

9:05 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Accident.

11:54 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.

12:24 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Theft

1:07 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road ; Remove subject

1:22 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.

1:30 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Hang up call.

2:19 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

3:22 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

4:06 p.m. U.S. 90 upramp Eastbound Hampton Inn area; Accident.

4:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest/2.

6 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

6:06 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.

6:34 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.

6:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

8:12 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

10:03 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Medical.

10:36 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.

10:43 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious person.

11:26 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.

Friday, Jan. 22

12:15 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Lost item.

12:37 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.