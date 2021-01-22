Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 20-21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

6:53 a.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.

8:01 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:30 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Narcotics investigation/juvenile/arrest.

9:36 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

10:26 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Remove subject.

10:36 a.m. 7400 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

11:26 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.

11:30 a.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

12:50 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Accident.

1:46 p.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Suspicious vehicle.

1:55 p.m. 700 block of Maryland Street ; Animal complaint.

3:54 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Suspicious vehicle.

3:57 p.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost/found property.

4:57 p.m. Lawrence Park area; Suspicious subject.

5:59 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Traffic incident.

7:13 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:37 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious person.

8:58 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Animal.

Thursday, Jan. 21

12:17 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

2:44 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

3:24 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.