Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 20-21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
6:53 a.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.
8:01 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:30 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Narcotics investigation/juvenile/arrest.
9:36 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
10:26 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Remove subject.
10:36 a.m. 7400 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
11:26 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.
11:30 a.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.
12:50 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:23 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Accident.
1:46 p.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Suspicious vehicle.
1:55 p.m. 700 block of Maryland Street ; Animal complaint.
3:54 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Suspicious vehicle.
3:57 p.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost/found property.
4:57 p.m. Lawrence Park area; Suspicious subject.
5:59 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Traffic incident.
7:13 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Criminal damage to property.
7:37 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious person.
8:58 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Animal.
Thursday, Jan. 21
12:17 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.
2:44 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.
3:24 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.