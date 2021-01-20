Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 17-19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Sunday, Jan. 17

5:38 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Assistance.

7:05 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.

8:26 a.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Complaint.

6:06 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

10:44 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Animal complaint.

11:51 a.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

12:04 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Damage to property.

12:23 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

1:05 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Animal complaint.

2:41 p.m. Old Bridge Eastbound; Suspicious subject.

2:53 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street area; Accident.

3:41 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Warrant/no contact.

3:51 p.m. 2000 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

4:15 p.m. Victor II and Martin Luther King boulevards area; Speeders.

4:59 p.m. Lawrence Park area; Complaint.

5:50 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Frequent patrols.

Monday, Jan. 18

3:49 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

4:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

7:59 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

8:22 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.

9:03 a.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

9:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:43 a.m. Florence Street; Disturbance.

10:52 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.

11:44 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

12:27 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Road; Complaint.

12:53 p.m. Maine and Fifth streets; Disturbance.

1:55 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

2:44 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Juvenile problem.

2:58 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Complaint.

4:04 p.m. Veterans Boulevard; Lost and found.

4:37 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.

4:38 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

4:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

4:46 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

5:42 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:41 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Fireworks.

6:49 p.m. Berwick; Arrest.

9:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Medical.

10:05 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.

11:40 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Reckless driver.

11:47 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

12:43 a.m. Apple Street; Medical.

1:18 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.