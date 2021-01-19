Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 15-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Jan. 15

6:21 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assist Iberia Sheriff’s Office.

8:15 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

9:04 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.

9:05 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest.

9:33 a.m. 2000 Federal Avenue; Welfare concern.

10:22 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:43 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical emergency.

11:39 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Fight.

12:31 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Vehicle theft.

1:47 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office/arrest.

2:06 p.m. Behind East Garner Street; Complaint.

2:52 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

3:50 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

3:53 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Stand by.

5:45 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

5:50 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

7:32 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.

7:34 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Utilities.

8:19 p.m. 700 block of Arkansas Street; Disturbance.

8:48 p.m. Marquis Manor; Complaint.

Saturday, Jan. 16

6:47 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.

7:52 a.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Telephone harassment.

11:27 a.m. Brashear Avenue exit Westbound; Debris.

12:06 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction area; Accident.

12:57 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

12:59 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

2:21 p.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Medical emergency.

2:34 p.m. Corner of Justa Street and Karen Drive; Welfare concern.

3:11 p.m. Terrebonne Street area; Suspicious subject.

5:02 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

6:06 p.m. 700 block of Federal; Alarm.

9:11 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Loud music.

9:49 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

11:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.