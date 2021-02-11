Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

7:11 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Theft.

8:37 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

8:57 a.m. Keith Street area; Traffic incident.

9:36 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

9:51 a.m. 100 block of Egle Mill Lane; Suspicious vehicle.

9:56 a.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:04 a.m. Marguerite and Elm streets; Accident.

10:33 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

11:11 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

1:31 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Complaint.

2 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Lost wallet.

2:19 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Narcotic investigation.

2:29 p.m. Brashear Exit area; Accident.

2:52 p.m. 1200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

3:28 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Narcotic investigation.

4:05 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

4:36 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

5:19 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

5:52 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

6:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:18 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.

8:43 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

9:29 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Medical.