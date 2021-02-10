Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 8-9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 8

5:50 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

12:24 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

12:32 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Medical emergency.

1:27 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.

1:59 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Telephone harassment.

3:46 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

4:04 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:34 p.m. 300 block of Canton Street; Inmate transfer/arrest.

6:05 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

7:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

8:51 p.m. South Everett and Sixth streets; Suspicious vehicle.

9:12 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9:49 p.m. La. 70; Accident.

11:05 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

1:57 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Removal of subject.