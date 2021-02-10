Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 8-9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Feb. 8
5:50 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
12:24 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
12:32 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Medical emergency.
1:27 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
1:59 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Telephone harassment.
3:46 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.
4:04 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:34 p.m. 300 block of Canton Street; Inmate transfer/arrest.
6:05 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
7:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
8:51 p.m. South Everett and Sixth streets; Suspicious vehicle.
9:12 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
9:49 p.m. La. 70; Accident.
11:05 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
1:57 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Removal of subject.