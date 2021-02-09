Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 4-8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Feb. 4
7:17 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Assistance.
8:30 a.m. 1500 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
9:28 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
9:29 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.
10:26 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Found item.
10:33 a.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Found item.
11:15 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
2:40 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Welfare check.
4:06 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Hit and run.
4:17 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Suspicious person.
6:32 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Loud music.
6:44 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound high rise; Traffic stop/arrest.
6:50 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
7:12 p.m. 7100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:37 p.m. Onstead and Sixth streets area; Accident.
9:11 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Stand by.
10:15 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
10:23 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Suspicious subjects.
11:39 p.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Assistance.
Friday, Feb. 5
3:19 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Suspicious subject.
4:02 a.m. Third and California streets; Assist Berwick Police Department.
5:01 p.m. 6500 block La. 182; Complaint.
5:36 p.m. 200 block Chennault; Medical.
6:18 p.m. Railroad and Roderick; Crash.
9:07 p.m. 2400 block Tiger; Complaint.
11:39 p.m. 1000 block Victor II; Stalled Vehicle.
Saturday, Feb. 6
5:52 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:13 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
9:56 a.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:40 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Harassment.
11:35 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Damage to property.
12:18 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
12:21 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:24 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.
1:02 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.
1:37 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.
3:56 p.m. Tupelo Street; Medical.
4:05 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
4:27 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
5:05 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless operation.
5:20 p.m. Apple Street and Levee Road; Traffic incident.
6:04 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
6:11 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Animal complaint.
9:06 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Removal of subject.
9:36 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.
10:57 p.m. Pecos and Halsey streets; Loud music.
Sunday, Feb. 7
12:36 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
12:43 a.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
4:29 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
4:47 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:26 a.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Medical.
7:38 a.m. 100 block of Front Street; Arrest.
8:42 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
10:09 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Medical.
10:47 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
11:15 a.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Removal of subject.
11:46 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Disturbance.
12:33 p.m. Apple Street; Disturbance.
12:40 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
1:24 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Stand by.
2:11 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
2:13 p.m. Montana and Front streets; Fire.
2:54 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
3:07 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Accident.
3:43 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Patrol request.
3:56 p.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drove; Medical.
4:21 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Removal of subject.
4:38 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Assistance.
5:18 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.
5:58 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Suspicious subject.
6:02 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:08 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.
6:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
6:28 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Loud Music.
7:32 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
8 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Assistance.
9:27 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Removal of subject.
10:12 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic accident.
11:59 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Arrest.
Monday, Feb. 8
12:25 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.