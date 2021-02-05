Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 3-4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

6:29 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare check.

7:47 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

7:53 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:38 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

8:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

9:05 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Medical.

9:10 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

9:43 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and David Drive; Hit and run.

10:18 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.

10:31 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

10:40 a.m. Lesley and McDermott drives; Medical.

11:11 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

2:03 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Fire.

2:06 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

2:42 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.

3:48 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

4:42 p.m. Eighth and Clothilde streets; Accident.

4:54 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

5:01 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

6:19 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Accident.

7:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest.

7:14 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

7:34 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Door open.

8:33 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Stand by.

9:42 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Accident.

Thursday, Feb. 4

12:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:23 a.m. 6300 block of La. 82; Theft.