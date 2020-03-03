Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 28-March 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Feb. 28
7:26 p.m., 1400 block Federal Avenue, complaint. 8:24 p.m., Norman Park, disturbance, arrest.
8:47 p.m., 1400 block Federal Avenue, complaint.
9:46 p.m., 7500 block La. 182, theft arrest.
10:30 p.m., 400 block Fourth Street, fight arrest.
11:14 p.m., 1400 block Federal Avenue, suspicious subject.
Saturday, Feb. 29
12:16 a.m., 6400 block La. 182, traffic stop, arrest.
2:13 a.m., 400 block Lawrence, unauthorized use
5:26 a.m., 800 block Brashear, accident
12:47 p.m., 400 block Lawrence, escort
2:26 p.m., 1400 block North Third Street, fire
2:43 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, loud music.
3:10 p.m., 1500 block North First Street, complain.
3:48 p.m., La. 70, disturbance.
3:57 p.m., La. 70 and Veterans, medical.
4:41 p.m., U.S. 90 East, stalled vehicle.
4:44 p.m., Apple and Levee, loud music.
Sunday, March 1
10:05 a.m., 6000 block of La. 182, accident.
10:59 a.m., U.S. 90 East, animal.
11:23 a.m., 1700 block Elk, medical.
3:10 p.m., 400 block Bush, officer stand by.
3:39 p.m., 600 block Seventh Street, complaint.
4:01 p.m., 300 block Egle, officer stand by.
4:25 p.m., 1100 block McDermott, civil matter.
4:29 p.m., 2000 block Keith, civil matter.
4:43 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, theft.
4:52 p.m., 200 block Onstead, animal.
6:09 p.m., 7500 block La. 182, arrest.
7:07 p.m., 6400 block La. 182, complaint.
10:29 p.m., U.S. 90 West, reckless operation.
11:01 p.m., 2400 block Pecan, medical.
11:05 p.m. 700 block Onstead, suspicious subject.
12:24 a.m., Brashear and Seventh, assistance
2:01 a.m., 6200 block La. 182, assistance
3:20 a.m., La. 70, stalled vehicle.