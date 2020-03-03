Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 28-March 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 28

7:26 p.m., 1400 block Federal Avenue, complaint. 8:24 p.m., Norman Park, disturbance, arrest.

8:47 p.m., 1400 block Federal Avenue, complaint.

9:46 p.m., 7500 block La. 182, theft arrest.

10:30 p.m., 400 block Fourth Street, fight arrest.

11:14 p.m., 1400 block Federal Avenue, suspicious subject.

Saturday, Feb. 29

12:16 a.m., 6400 block La. 182, traffic stop, arrest.

2:13 a.m., 400 block Lawrence, unauthorized use

5:26 a.m., 800 block Brashear, accident

12:47 p.m., 400 block Lawrence, escort

2:26 p.m., 1400 block North Third Street, fire

2:43 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, loud music.

3:10 p.m., 1500 block North First Street, complain.

3:48 p.m., La. 70, disturbance.

3:57 p.m., La. 70 and Veterans, medical.

4:41 p.m., U.S. 90 East, stalled vehicle.

4:44 p.m., Apple and Levee, loud music.

Sunday, March 1

10:05 a.m., 6000 block of La. 182, accident.

10:59 a.m., U.S. 90 East, animal.

11:23 a.m., 1700 block Elk, medical.

3:10 p.m., 400 block Bush, officer stand by.

3:39 p.m., 600 block Seventh Street, complaint.

4:01 p.m., 300 block Egle, officer stand by.

4:25 p.m., 1100 block McDermott, civil matter.

4:29 p.m., 2000 block Keith, civil matter.

4:43 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, theft.

4:52 p.m., 200 block Onstead, animal.

6:09 p.m., 7500 block La. 182, arrest.

7:07 p.m., 6400 block La. 182, complaint.

10:29 p.m., U.S. 90 West, reckless operation.

11:01 p.m., 2400 block Pecan, medical.

11:05 p.m. 700 block Onstead, suspicious subject.

12:24 a.m., Brashear and Seventh, assistance

2:01 a.m., 6200 block La. 182, assistance

3:20 a.m., La. 70, stalled vehicle.