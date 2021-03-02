Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 26-March 1

Friday, Feb. 26

6:51 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

9:12 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.

9:14 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:37 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

10:32 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Suspicious person.

11:19 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

12:35 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; 911 hang up.

2:54 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

3:16 p.m. Sixth and General Patton streets; Juvenile problems.

3:25 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Traffic incident.

3:41 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Theft.

4:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

4:22 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

4:24 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

5:30 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:09 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:50 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assist Troop C.

6:53 p.m. 1000 block of La. 182; Stand by.

7:18 p.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues area; Traffic stop/arrest.

7:57 p.m. Louisiana Alley area; Loud music.

9:18 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Domestic disturbance.

10:48 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues area; Assist Berwick Police Department.

10:54 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

11:20 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Search warrant/arrest.

11:57 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

Saturday, Feb. 27

2:30 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.

3:17 a.m. Duke Street area; Gunshots/arrest.

5:48 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

7:27 a.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Officer stand by.

10:19 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Civil matter.

1:36 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Animal.

2:14 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

2:58 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

3:39 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal.

4:09 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:13 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:06 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge/Cannata’s area; Complaint.

6:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

6:36 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Accident.

6:57 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Patrols.

8:37 p.m. 3100 block of La. 70; Assist St. Martin.

9:23 p.m. Federal Avenue and Ash Street area; Traffic stop/arrest.

9:43 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.

10:36 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Reckless operation/2 arrests.

10:54 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Battery.

11:08 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.

11:54 p.m. Egle and Sixth streets area; Suspicious subjects.

Sunday, Feb. 28

12:13 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

1:14 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Fight.

1:36 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight/arrest.

2:45 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

3:18 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

4:11 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Hang up call.

6:28 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

7:22 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:06 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

10:44 a.m. Eighth and Florence streets; Traffic incident.

11:12 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:30 p.m. Egle Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.

2:19 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:57 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

4:07 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.

4:19 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.

5:24 p.m. Orange Street and Federal Avenue area; Loud music/citation.

5:37 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.

5:51 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Juvenile problems.

5:53 p.m. Brownell Homes area; Complaint.

6:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

6:24 p.m. Bayou Vista Skate Park area; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

6:36 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Accident.

7:34 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.

8:40 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Suspicious subject.

9:30 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

10:44 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Welfare concern.

Monday, March 1

3:08 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Traffic stop/arrest.