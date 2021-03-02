Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 26-March 1
Friday, Feb. 26
6:51 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
9:12 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.
9:14 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:37 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
10:32 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Suspicious person.
11:19 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
12:35 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; 911 hang up.
2:54 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.
3:16 p.m. Sixth and General Patton streets; Juvenile problems.
3:25 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Traffic incident.
3:41 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Theft.
4:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
4:22 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
4:24 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
5:30 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:09 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:50 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assist Troop C.
6:53 p.m. 1000 block of La. 182; Stand by.
7:18 p.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues area; Traffic stop/arrest.
7:57 p.m. Louisiana Alley area; Loud music.
9:18 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Domestic disturbance.
10:48 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues area; Assist Berwick Police Department.
10:54 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
11:20 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Search warrant/arrest.
11:57 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
Saturday, Feb. 27
2:30 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.
3:17 a.m. Duke Street area; Gunshots/arrest.
5:48 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
7:27 a.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Officer stand by.
10:19 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Civil matter.
1:36 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Animal.
2:14 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
2:58 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
3:39 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal.
4:09 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
4:13 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:06 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge/Cannata’s area; Complaint.
6:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
6:36 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Accident.
6:57 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Patrols.
8:37 p.m. 3100 block of La. 70; Assist St. Martin.
9:23 p.m. Federal Avenue and Ash Street area; Traffic stop/arrest.
9:43 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.
10:36 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Reckless operation/2 arrests.
10:54 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Battery.
11:08 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.
11:54 p.m. Egle and Sixth streets area; Suspicious subjects.
Sunday, Feb. 28
12:13 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.
1:14 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Fight.
1:36 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight/arrest.
2:45 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
3:18 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
4:11 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Hang up call.
6:28 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
7:22 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:06 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
10:44 a.m. Eighth and Florence streets; Traffic incident.
11:12 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.
12:30 p.m. Egle Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.
2:19 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Alarm.
2:57 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
4:07 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.
4:19 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.
5:24 p.m. Orange Street and Federal Avenue area; Loud music/citation.
5:37 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.
5:51 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Juvenile problems.
5:53 p.m. Brownell Homes area; Complaint.
6:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
6:24 p.m. Bayou Vista Skate Park area; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
6:36 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Accident.
7:34 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.
8:40 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Suspicious subject.
9:30 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
10:44 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Welfare concern.
Monday, March 1
3:08 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Traffic stop/arrest.