Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 24-25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

5:37 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:29 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

8:54 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

9:12 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

9:18 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:41 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

9:43 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

10:41 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Warrant.

11:16 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

11:43 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Medical.

12:06 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical.

12:29 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.

12:35 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Arrest.

2:02 p.m. Federal Avenue; Warrant.

3:55 p.m. Fifth and Maine streets; Disturbance.

4:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:18 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

6:41 p.m. Walmart in Bayou Vista; Arrest.

6:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Accident.

7:42 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Drug activity.

9:11 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Animal.

10:41 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

11:05 p.m. Berwick; Search warrant.

Thursday, Feb. 25

12:08 a.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Disturbance.