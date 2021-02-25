Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 23-24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
7:57 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.
9:01 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Trespassing.
10:02 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Accident.
10:21 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
10:44 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
11:51 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
12:45 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
12:47 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
12:59 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.
2 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Complaint.
2:51 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:27 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Stalled vehicle.
3:32 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
3:32 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Medical.
4:06 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic.
4:44 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
4:56 p.m. 3000 block of Wytchwood Drive; Complaint.
5:44 p.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
5:52 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Juvenile problems.
6:58 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Remove subject.
7:45 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Stalled vehicle.
8:07 p.m. Walnut Street area; Complaint.
11:01 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
11:08 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Patrol.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
12:31 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.
1:58 a.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Suspicious vehicle.
2:53 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.