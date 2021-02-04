Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 2-3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

6:37 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

7:10 a.m. North Third Street; Drug activity.

7:27 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:07 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.

8:08 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

9:12 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal.

9:19 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

10:39 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

11:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

11:30 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.

11:53 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:14 p.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Hit and run.

12:22 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

1:23 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Arrest.

2:07 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Animal.

2:32 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Drug activity.

2:35 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

3:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

3:47 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

6:33 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:35 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

6:59 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:20 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

8:09 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

8:42 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

9:03 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

1:27 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

4:18 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

4:38 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.