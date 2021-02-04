Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 2-3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
6:37 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
7:10 a.m. North Third Street; Drug activity.
7:27 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:07 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
8:08 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
9:12 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal.
9:19 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
10:39 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
11:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
11:30 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.
11:53 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:14 p.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Hit and run.
12:22 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
1:23 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Arrest.
2:07 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Animal.
2:32 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Drug activity.
2:35 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.
3:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
3:47 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
6:33 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:35 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.
6:59 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
7:20 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.
8:09 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
8:42 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
9:03 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
1:27 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
4:18 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
4:38 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.