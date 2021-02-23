Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 19-22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Feb. 19
5:10 a.m. Orange Street; 911 hang up.
5:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:36 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.
9:27 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.
10:08 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:29 a.m. Railroad Avenue and East Boulevard; Arrest.
10:55 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Animal complaint.
11:05 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:54 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
12:01 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
2:02 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.
2:22 p.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.
2:30 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Stand by.
4:01 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
4:19 p.m. Greenwood Street; Stalled vehicle.
4:20 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:21 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Utility.
4:27 p.m. 900 block of Second; Alarm.
4:53 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
5:37 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
5:42 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Utilities.
5:55 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:05 p.m. North First Street; Animal.
6:09 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Theft.
6:22 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore; Complaint.
6:34 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Alarm.
7:03 p.m. Brownell Homes; Removal of subject.
7:43 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Mentally ill person.
8:40 p.m. Hilda and Mayon streets; Suspicious person.
11:35 p.m. Bowman Street; Animal.
11:46 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Removal of subject.
Saturday, Feb. 20
12:16 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.
1:15 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
1:59 a.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Loud music.
2:42 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Drug activity.
7:58 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.
8:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
10:03 a.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Assistance.
10:10 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:36 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Assistance.
11:07 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.
11:51 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.
12:10 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:04 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.
1:07 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Civil.
2:07 p.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
2:25 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
4:36 p.m. Bush Street; Complaint.
5:33 p.m. Lake End Park; Assistance.
5:35 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Stand by.
7:35 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:51 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.
9:45 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
9:53 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.
10:19 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.
10:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight.
11:15 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Loud music.
11:31 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
11:38 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
Sunday, Feb. 21
1:07 a.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.
1:30 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
3:42 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Wreck.
8:59 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
9:41 a.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Animal complaint.
10:22 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
10:43 a.m. Amber and Dale streets; Arrest.
10:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:05 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
12:37 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.
12:37 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.
12:41 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
1:48 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:49 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
2:09 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
2:32 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
2:42 p.m. La. 70; Crash.
2:43 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Removal of subject.
3:25 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
4:06 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
4:10 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
4:18 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Crash.
4:42 p.m. Apple Street; Disturbance.
7:28 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Loud music.
9:13 p.m. Bernice Street; Suspicious person.
9:17 p.m. Barrow and First streets; Loud music.
Monday, Feb. 22
2:36 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Open door.