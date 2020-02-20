Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 18-19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
5:02 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
6:44 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
7:37 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
8:56 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.
9:32 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
11:30 a.m. Onstead Street; Arrest.
12:42 p.m. Levee Road; Traffic incident.
1:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
1:35 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue;Com-plaint.
3:12 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.
5:41 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Animal complaint.
5:45 p.m. Shaw Drive; Complaint.
5:51 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Fight.
5:57 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
6:17 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Standby.
6:18 p.m. Shaw Drive and Elm Street; Traffic.
6:36 p.m. La. 182 East; Suspicious person.
6:38 p.m. Walmart; Complaint.
7:08 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
7:15 p.m. Seventh Street and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
9:05 p.m. Eighth Street; Suspicious person.
9:11 p.m. Terrebonne Street and Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.
9:31 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Warrant.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
1:51 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.
2:26 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:40 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.