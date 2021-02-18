Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 15-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 15

5:28 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Burglary.

5:52 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Loud music.

6:15 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Mentally ill person.

10:07 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.

10:18 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

10:27 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

2:29 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

8:15 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Welfare concern.

9:30 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.

10:02 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:31 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.

12:30 p.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Complaint.

1:08 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

1:16 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

2:01 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

2:04 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal complaint.

2:56 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

3:06 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

3:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:31 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Medical.

4:09 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

4:15 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:23 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

4:29 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.