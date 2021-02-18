Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Feb. 15
5:28 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Burglary.
5:52 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Loud music.
6:15 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Mentally ill person.
10:07 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.
10:18 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.
10:27 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious activity.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
2:29 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
8:15 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Welfare concern.
9:30 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.
10:02 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:31 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.
12:30 p.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Complaint.
1:08 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
1:16 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
2:01 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
2:04 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal complaint.
2:56 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.
3:06 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
3:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:31 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Medical.
4:09 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
4:15 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:23 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
4:29 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.