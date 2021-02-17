Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 12-15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 12

6:49 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Juvenile problems.

7:44 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Martin Luther King area; Animal complaint.

10:48 a.m. Westbound Martin Luther King Exit area; Traffic stop/arrest.

11:48 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:08 p.m. 200 block of Union Street; Complaint.

1:20 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Remove subject.

1:31 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

3:04 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.

4:45 p.m. Eleventh Street area; Battery.

5:05 p.m. Sycamore Street area; Theft.

6:01 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Ave.; Alarm.

7:05 p.m. 700 block of Main Street; Welfare check.

8:39 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.

10:06 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Officer stand by.

11:11 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Accident.

Saturday, Feb. 13

3:33 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

6:11 a.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Animal complaint.

6:43 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

11:30 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Fire alarm.

11:38 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical emergency.

12:18 p.m. 700 block of Seventh Street; Medical emergency.

12:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:03 p.m. 2000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

3:22 p.m. Front Street near Brashear Avenue area; Traffic stop/arrest.

3:31 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

3:35 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard ; Traffic stop/2 arrests.

6:12 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Frequent patrols.

8:23 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

8:49 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Animal.

10:58 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.

Sunday, Feb. 14

2:47 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

2:56 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

8:07 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assist.

8:46 a.m. 700 block of Main Street; Medical emergency.

9:02 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Possible drunk.

12:02 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Criminal damage to property.

12:23 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Battery.

2:05 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

3:25 p.m. 1500 block of Elm Street; Medical emergency.

5:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

6:09 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Animal.

6:41 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal.

10:10 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Medical.

Monday, Feb, 15

1:51 a.m., 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.

4:17 a.m., 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

6:29 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:11 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.

7:21 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.

7:27 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.

7:43 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.

9:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:52 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Telephone harassment.

10:01 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

12:08 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

12:16 p.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Complaint.

2:14 p.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

3:29 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Telephone harassment.

6:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:21 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.

7:15 p.m., 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

8:22 p.m., 300 block of Laurel Street; Loud Music.

9:03 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal.