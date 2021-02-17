Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 12-15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Feb. 12
6:49 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Juvenile problems.
7:44 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Martin Luther King area; Animal complaint.
10:48 a.m. Westbound Martin Luther King Exit area; Traffic stop/arrest.
11:48 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:08 p.m. 200 block of Union Street; Complaint.
1:20 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Remove subject.
1:31 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
1:57 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
3:04 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.
4:45 p.m. Eleventh Street area; Battery.
5:05 p.m. Sycamore Street area; Theft.
6:01 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Ave.; Alarm.
7:05 p.m. 700 block of Main Street; Welfare check.
8:39 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.
10:06 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Officer stand by.
11:11 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Accident.
Saturday, Feb. 13
3:33 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
6:11 a.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Animal complaint.
6:43 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
11:30 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Fire alarm.
11:38 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical emergency.
12:18 p.m. 700 block of Seventh Street; Medical emergency.
12:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:03 p.m. 2000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
3:22 p.m. Front Street near Brashear Avenue area; Traffic stop/arrest.
3:31 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.
3:35 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard ; Traffic stop/2 arrests.
6:12 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Frequent patrols.
8:23 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.
8:49 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Animal.
10:58 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.
Sunday, Feb. 14
2:47 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.
2:56 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
8:07 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assist.
8:46 a.m. 700 block of Main Street; Medical emergency.
9:02 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Possible drunk.
12:02 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Criminal damage to property.
12:23 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Battery.
2:05 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
3:25 p.m. 1500 block of Elm Street; Medical emergency.
5:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
6:09 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Animal.
6:41 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal.
10:10 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Medical.
Monday, Feb, 15
1:51 a.m., 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.
4:17 a.m., 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
6:29 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:11 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.
7:21 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.
7:27 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.
7:43 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.
9:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:52 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Telephone harassment.
10:01 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
12:08 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Disturbance.
12:16 p.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Complaint.
2:14 p.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
3:29 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Telephone harassment.
6:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:21 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.
7:15 p.m., 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
8:22 p.m., 300 block of Laurel Street; Loud Music.
9:03 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal.