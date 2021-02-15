Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 11-12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Feb. 11
5:34 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
5:40 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; 911 hang up.
8:11 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
8:20 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Theft.
9:02 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Lost/found property.
10:08 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
12:06 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Theft.
1:41 p.m. Morgan City High School; Fight.
2:13 p.m. Brownell Homes; Assault.
3:15 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Juvenile problem.
3:29 p.m. 1100 block of Shaw Street; Complaint.
4:29 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Medical.
5:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.
5:44 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
6:09 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
6:53 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
7:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:51 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Complaint.
8:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
9:05 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Traffic incident.
11:07 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
Friday, Feb. 12
12:28 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
12:48 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
4:27 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.