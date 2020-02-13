Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 11-12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

7:11 a.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Remove subject.

9:12 a.m. 1000 block of Ciro Street; Alarm.

9:43 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:40 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Hang up call.

12:27 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

1:19 p.m. Fig and Sixth streets; Assist.

3:27 p.m. Aucoin Street and Federal Avenue; Arrest.

3:33 p.m. La. 70 near Neighborhood Walmart; Stalled vehicle.

4:18 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Theft.

6:04 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Medical.

7:06 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Welfare check.

8:04 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:46 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

9 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.

9:02 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

9:09 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; 911 hang up.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

12:24 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Medical.